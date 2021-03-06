CHICAGO -- Political operative Roberto Caldero pleaded not guilty Friday to federal fraud and bribery charges involving former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) during an arraignment, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Prosecutors last week released a 20-page grand jury indictment against Caldero that showed more of the undercover work of Solis, who left the City Council after the Sun-Times in January 2019 revealed he had been cooperating for years with the feds.
RELATED: Chicago political operative charged in bribery investigation linked to Danny Solis
The new indictment alleged that Caldero offered Solis as much as $20,000 in campaign contributions to help an Ohio company land a $1 billion custodial contract with the Chicago Public Schools, the Sun-Times reported.
Caldero is also accused of offering Solis $50,000 in campaign contributions to help secure an honorary street designation and park renaming for members of the Cacciatore family. Caldero also allegedly bribed a high-ranking CPS official, Pedro Soto, with job offers, champagne and admission to an annual museum benefit.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Chicago political operative charged in bribery investigation linked to Ald. Danny Solis pleads not guilty
BRIBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News