bribery

Chicago political operative charged in bribery investigation linked to Ald. Danny Solis pleads not guilty

CHICAGO -- Political operative Roberto Caldero pleaded not guilty Friday to federal fraud and bribery charges involving former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) during an arraignment, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Prosecutors last week released a 20-page grand jury indictment against Caldero that showed more of the undercover work of Solis, who left the City Council after the Sun-Times in January 2019 revealed he had been cooperating for years with the feds.

RELATED: Chicago political operative charged in bribery investigation linked to Danny Solis

The new indictment alleged that Caldero offered Solis as much as $20,000 in campaign contributions to help an Ohio company land a $1 billion custodial contract with the Chicago Public Schools, the Sun-Times reported.

Caldero is also accused of offering Solis $50,000 in campaign contributions to help secure an honorary street designation and park renaming for members of the Cacciatore family. Caldero also allegedly bribed a high-ranking CPS official, Pedro Soto, with job offers, champagne and admission to an annual museum benefit.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagopilsenchicago city hallchicago city councilbribery
BRIBERY
Chicago political operative charged in bribery investigation linked to Danny Solis
4 plead not guilty in ComEd bribery probe, pressure mounts for Madigan to step aside
ComEd customers foot the bill for legislation exposed in bribery scandal: report
Madigan denies wrongdoing after confidant, ex-ComEd CEO charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer dies in Mt. Greenwood, believed to be suicide
Rogers Park gardener displays corpse flower in rare bloom
Old Town party with nearly 100 guests shut down for violating Chicago COVID restrictions
7 hurt in TX natural gas line explosion, massive fire
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Show More
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Manteno officers, Good Samaritans rescue dog from icy lake
NFL hires 1st Black female game official
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
United Airlines engine failed after pilots throttled up to minimize turbulence: report
More TOP STORIES News