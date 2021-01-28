Robinhood app sued by Naperville man over trading halt for AMC, Blackberry, Nokia

CHICAGO -- A Naperville man has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago against stock market trading app Robinhood for removing his ability to trade stock in AMC, Blackberry and other companies.Robinhood restricted trading of GameStop stock and some other companies after it became the focus of an effort by investors on Reddit in the WallStreetBets forum to retaliate against hedge funds and other large financial firms who are short selling the video game retailer's shares.Other stocks for Blackberry, Nokia and AMC Theatres were also bought up by hordes of online investors who are taking on big hedge funds that bet they will fail.Robinhood said Thursday that investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases. Robinhood will also require investors to put up more of their own money for certain trades instead of using borrowed funds.Besides GameStop, Robinhood said trading in stocks such as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp., American Airlines, Tootsie Roll, Trivago and Naked Brand Group would be affected by the new restrictions.Richard Joseph Gatz of Naperville filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against Robinhood Markets, said the decision to halt that trading "was to protect investment at the detriment of retail customers" and "has caused irreparable harm and will continue to do so."Gatz's suit says he is not able to get "fair market value for his options contracts" and argued he will "take a financial loss solely due to the defendant's behavior and manipulation of their trading platform."Robinhood's stated goal is to "democratize" investing and to bring more regular people into investing. The company has forced huge, ground-shaking changes for the brokerage industry, such as its decision to charge zero commissions for customers trading stocks and exchange-traded funds. That's why some users took Thursday's actions as an affront.Another federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York, claiming Robinhood manipulated the market by restricting access to trading Gamestop.Investors upset over the trading portals' restrictions are getting some sympathy from some members of Congress.Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who is set to become chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, announced that he will hold a hearing on the GameStop situation. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., also announced a hearing in the House Financial Services Committee.Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N,Y., called Robinhood's actions "unacceptable," and said she would support a hearing to explore why the online brokerage is blocking small investors from buying stocks while hedge funds "are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit."The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it is monitoring the stock and options markets. Protecting investors is one of the jobs of the SEC, but it's not clear what the agency can do in a case like GameStop, said Chester Spatt, a former chief economist at the SEC and a finance professor at Carnegie Mellon University.Smaller investors are using Reddit and other discussion boards to encourage each other to buy GameStop, but that may not be much different than big investment houses giving their brokers marching orders each morning on which stocks to try to push that day, he said."There's not necessarily the obvious coordination here that one thinks of in a case of manipulation," Spatt said. "But regulators may view this as a mechanism for manipulation."Regardless, Spatt said regulators will likely feel pressure to look at it deeply. "At some point, things shooting up in these kinds of ways are going to come crashing down," he said. "People are going to be crying out, 'Where were you, and why didn't you protect these investors?'"Robinhood itself has been the target of regulators, settling charges late last year of not getting the best prices for investors trading on its app and that it didn't fully disclose the risks involved in trading stocks and options.