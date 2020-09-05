protest

Rochester NY activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death

Chicago man Daniel Prude died after March encounter with Rochester police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The death of Daniel Prude after a confrontation with police sparked a third night of demonstrations in New York's third-largest city, with protesters demanding more accountability for how it happened and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

Advocates for such legislation say Prude's death and the actions of seven now-suspended Rochester police officers - including one who covered the Black man's head with a "spit hood" during the March encounter - demonstrate how police are ill-equipped to deal with people suffering mental problems.

Having police respond can be a "recipe for disaster," The National Alliance on Mental Illness said in a statement Friday.

Prude's death "is yet another harrowing tragedy, but a story not unfamiliar to us," the advocacy group said. "People in crisis deserve help, not handcuffs."

RELATED: Daniel Prude death: Rochester officers suspended after video released of Chicago man's fatal encounter with police

Stanley Martin, an organizer of Free the People Rochester, told reporters: "We do not need violent workers with guns to respond to mental health crises."

Activists have marched nightly in the city of 210,000 on Lake Ontario since police body camera videos of the encounter with Prude were released this week by his family.

Friday night's protest resulted in 11 arrests, police said. As they had the night before, officers doused activists at police headquarters with a chemical spray to drive them from barricades around the building.

RELATED: Daniel Prude's daughter calls investigation into father's death in Rochester, New York a 'cover-up'
EMBED More News Videos

The daughter of a Chicago man killed by police in upstate New York is demanding answers and punishment for the officers involved.



As the night wore on, demonstrators were pushed further back, as police fired what appeared to be pepper balls. Fireworks were shot off and a bus stop was set on fire.

Prude's family has said he appeared to be spiraling into crisis in the hours before police handcuffed him on a street and pinned the naked man face down. In the video, police are also seen covering his head with the white "spit hood," designed to protect police from bodily fluids.

"You're trying to kill me!" the 41-year-old man is heard saying. He died days later in what the medical examiner ruled was a homicide.

A police union has defended the officers involved in the encounter, saying they were strictly following department training and protocols, including using the mesh hood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkprotestu.s. & worldpolice brutalityrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
2020 Kentucky Derby: Everything to know
Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend
NYPD: Car drives through BLM protesters in Times Square
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police shoot, kill man reportedly armed with butcher knife in Garfield Ridge
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Show More
Teenage girl shot in face on Near West Side
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Air travel and COVID-19: What to pack, how to keep safe
2020 Kentucky Derby: Everything to know
University dismisses 11 students who gathered in same room
More TOP STORIES News