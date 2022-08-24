Michigan man accused of abusing boy in River North McDonald's bathroom held without bail

Police say the young boy was in the bathroom when the 62-year-old suspect went into a stall and sexually abused him.

CHICAGO -- A man with a history of causing disturbances at the "Rock-and-roll" McDonald's in River North barged into an unlocked restroom stall last weekend and sexually abused a 6-year-old boy inside of it, Cook County prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

When a restaurant security guard who was familiar with Bryan Sutton, 62, confronted the him in the stall, the guard saw Sutton inappropriately touching the child and rubbing the child against his body, prosecutors said.

Sutton fought with the guard, and then fought with the Chicago police officers who responded to the incident 6 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant at 600 N. Clark St., prosecutors said.

The attack began minutes earlier when the boy entered the restroom with his father and a family friend, prosecutors said. The father left the stall unlocked because he didn't want the child to lock himself in. As the father washed his hands and the friend was at a urinal, Sutton entered the stall and began sexually abusing the child, prosecutors said.

During the scuffle, Sutton allegedly punched the guard in the head. Sutton then punched an officer in the shoulder and stiffened his body to resist arrest, prosecutors said. Officers used a Taser to detain him.

The child was taken to a hospital and seen by a doctor. He was in good condition.

Sutton, 62, of Flint, Michigan, faces a felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping.

Sutton has one previous arrest in Cook County. He was charged in July with attacking a Cook County sheriff's deputy in a bathroom of the Daley Center, but the charges were dropped after the deputy failed to appear for a court hearing. Prosecutors said they will seek those charges again in front of a grand jury.

A judge ordered Sutton held without bail.

In 2020, another man was arrested and charged after allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl inside the the bathroom at the same McDonald's.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)