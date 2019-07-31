Rock thrown at police car on Southwest Side, shattering windshield

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said someone threw a rock at a police car on the city's Southwest Side Tuesday night, shattering the windshield.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a female sergeant was on her routine patrol near the intersection of Cermak and Western when she heard a loud sound and the windshield of her squad car shattered.

Police initially believed that shots had been fired at the officer. They later said someone threw a rock at the car, and shots were not fired. Police said no bullet casings were found, but a rock was found on the windshield.

The sergeant was hit by flying glass and taken to the University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago to be looked over as a precaution.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The squad car was taken to the 10th District for evidence collection.
