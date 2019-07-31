CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said someone threw a rock at a police car on the city's Southwest Side Tuesday night, shattering the windshield.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a female sergeant was on her routine patrol near the intersection of Cermak and Western when she heard a loud sound and the windshield of her squad car shattered.
Police initially believed that shots had been fired at the officer. They later said someone threw a rock at the car, and shots were not fired. Police said no bullet casings were found, but a rock was found on the windshield.
The sergeant was hit by flying glass and taken to the University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago to be looked over as a precaution.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The squad car was taken to the 10th District for evidence collection.
Rock thrown at police car on Southwest Side, shattering windshield
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News