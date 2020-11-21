Pets & Animals

Owl found in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree could take flight soon

NEW YORK -- A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and is set to be released back into the wild Saturday.

The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan. The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest in upstate New York and brought to Manhattan on Saturday.


The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where it is dining on mice in preparation for a return to the wild, tentatively before dusk Saturday.

RELATED: Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
EMBED More News Videos

The little owl has since been appropriately renamed Rockefeller as it receives the TLC needed to recover.




"I just want to make sure he's well-fed before he goes," Director Ellen Kalish told the Daily Freeman on Thursday. "He was a little on the thin side when he came in. He probably hadn't eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he's at his best weight and health, and then he goes."

Kalish said the owl is in "great condition" with no bone fractures apparent after an X-ray. She plans to release the owl from the center's location in Saugerties, New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityanimal rescuebirdschristmas treeu.s. & worldrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 13,012 new coronavirus cases, 126 deaths
6 hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting, CPD says
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Joe Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
8 injured in 'active shooter incident' at Wisconsin mall
Aurora nurse's plea to take COVID-19 seriously goes viral
Show More
Biden transition making fundraising push as Trump administration blocks funding
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
Cash App contact number scam steals thousands of dollars
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
More TOP STORIES News