Rockford hostage situation at Heritage Credit Union ends peacefully, 1 in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspected armed robber who barricaded himself inside a Rockford bank for hours with a hostage was taken into custody Friday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a woman who is believe to be the hostage emerged from the bank, followed closely by the suspect. Officers got her away from the suspect, then took him into custody.

No one appeared to have been injured.

The situation started at about 2:30 p.m., when police said an armed man attempted to rob the Heritage Credit Union at State and Mulford.

Roads in the area of East State Street and Mulford Road were be shut down to vehicle traffic in all directions as authorities respond, police said. Drivers should avoid the area.

The FBI Chicago office said they were aware of the hostage situation and were assisting local law enforcement. They were on the scene when the arrest was made.

No further details were immediately available. No injuries have been reported.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
