Rockford hostage situation at Heritage Credit Union ends peacefully, 1 in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspected armed robber who barricaded himself inside a Rockford bank for hours with a hostage was taken into custody Friday night.Shortly before 9 p.m., a woman who is believed to be the hostage emerged from the bank, followed closely by the suspect. Officers got her away from the suspect, then took him into custody.Police said crisis negotiators were able to convince the man to exit the bank voluntarily.No one appeared to have been injured. The woman, who police said was a bank employee, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.Police said they do not believe the woman and the suspect had any relationship to each other, other than her being an employee at the bank.Police have not identified the suspect or announced specific charges against him, but said there were other outstanding warrants for him in Winnebago County.The situation started at about 2:30 p.m., when police said an armed man attempted to rob the Heritage Credit Union at State and Mulford. Police would not say exactly what demands he made when he walked into the credit union, or why he chose the woman he did to take hostage.Roads in the area of East State Street and Mulford Road reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.The FBI Chicago office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.No injuries other injuries were reported.