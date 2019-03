Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued for attempted murder; task force officer critical; woman also shot

EMBED >More News Videos Police have identified the suspect in the Rockford shooting as Floyd E. Brown. He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant for attempted murder was issed for a man who allegedly shot and critically wounded a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Rockford Thursday morning.The suspect, identified by Rockford police as Floyd E. Brown, a 39-year-old man central Illinois, allegedly shot a Mchenry County sheriff's deputy outside the Extended Stay America located at 747 North Bell School Road around 9:15 a.m.The task force officers were serving an arrest warrant when Brown opened fire on them from inside one of the rooms and then again outisde the building, after he allegedly fled the room, Rockford police said Thursday afternoon. No members of law enforcement fired shots during this incident.Brown got into a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis possible plate of BF13112 or a temp plate of 4850256, police said.The ABC7 I-Team later learned the suspect was spotted traveling at about 100 miles per hour on southbound I-55, pointing a weapon out of his window at police, who were in pursuit. The vehicle then spun out near mile marker 133 in Logan County, which is between Bloomington and Springfield.Illinois State Police said Brown was barricaded inside his vehicle on I-55, which is shut down in both directions in that area. Route 66 is also closed.The state police SWAT team is on the scene and negotiation efforts are ongoing. The suspect is contained, but not in custody.The sheriff's deputy who was shot is hospitalized in critical condition. He has been with the McHenry County Sheriff's Department for 12 years and has been part of the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force since 2014.A female was found shot in the hotel room after Brown fled. Police said she suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. She was not shot by law enforcement, authorities said Thursday afternoon.Brown is wanted on several warrants out of several counties. He has a lengthy criminal history.The McLean County Sheriff's Department said there is a warrant for Brown for armed robbery in Bloomington. The I-Team learned Brown was allegedly involved in burglaries before Christmas last year. When he was located by authorities at that time, he got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through several backyards without his headlights on and cause a crash involving several vehicles. He then allegedly fled on foot and was believed to be heading to his home in the Springfield area.The suspect's connection to Rockford is unknown.Earlier Thursday morning, a man who works at Rock Valley Garden Center, which is next door to Extended Stay America, said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the building.An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Pow, pow, pow!"She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up, and she said she knew what she had heard. A short time later, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.