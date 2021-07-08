localish

Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is a hidden heaven for thrill seekers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is the ultimate place for thrill seekers whether youre young, old, a beginner or pro.

The 150,000 square foot park is one of the largest BMX parks in the country, and the most unique in Houston.

It has a world-class racetrack, concrete bowls, dirt jumps, pump tracks for all ages, a flatland freestyle area, and an amphitheater.

Anyone is welcome. Its free to enjoy, you just need to wear a helmet while riding.

To learn more about the park, visit their website.
