Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is a hidden heaven for thrill seekers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is the ultimate place for thrill seekers whether youre young, old, a beginner or pro.
The 150,000 square foot park is one of the largest BMX parks in the country, and the most unique in Houston.
It has a world-class racetrack, concrete bowls, dirt jumps, pump tracks for all ages, a flatland freestyle area, and an amphitheater.
Anyone is welcome. Its free to enjoy, you just need to wear a helmet while riding.
To learn more about the park, visit their website.
