Rockton Chemtool explosion causes major fire, smoke at chemical plant: LIVE UPDATE

"The dog started barking this morning and I went outside because I noticed a lot of my neighbor standing out looking," Buffman said. "And I looked and saw this big huge smoke but nobody knew what was on fire. The next-door neighbor came over and told us to chemical plant is actually on fire and the police would recommend you leave the area."
What they were seeing was an explosion at a Chemtool chemical plant near Rockton, Illinois.
She and her family had little time to think, so they first went to nearby McChesney Park before hightailing it six miles to Roscoe Middle School.
"They said grab your pets, grab your belongings and leave. You need to go," she described, "and as we were doing that, actually fire debris was raining down on us that was lit on fire."
"I have never seen anything like it whatsoever," said Tom Buffum." You see it on TV in the forest fires but not in Rockton!"
That experienced paralleled others who took refuge at the middle school in the next town over.
"I see this huge black cloud when I looked out my window and I'm going, 'Oh my God.' I threw on something to wear and was out the door. I didn't even grab my medications," said evacuee Laurie Oostendorp.
She quickly grabbed her mom and her pets.
"If it wasn't for the school, we would not have had a clue where to go," Oostendorp added. "My house may or may not be safe. It's on the edge of the cemetery which is right on the cusp of that one mile evacuation. If the wind shifts, my house will not be all right."
Large flames from the chemical plant caused heavy smoke to cover the air in the area. The plant has been burning since 7 a.m. and the smoke continues to go south and southeast.
Firefighters from surrounding towns raced to the scene to help fight the fire. Around 40 to 45 agencies from the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin area are involved, according to Kirk Wilson, Rockton Fire chief. However, there has been little success in putting the fire out.
Chemtool makes industrial lubricants, officials said. Everyone from the company has been accounted for, officials added. About 70 employees were evacuated prior to fire officials arriving. No employees were injured, but a fire fighter was transported for minor injuries, Wilson said.
Air quality analysis in the area shows there is no danger to air quality at ground level, Wilson said. For precautionary measure, however, fire officials believed it was best to evacuate the area.
Officials believe the fire will be a several day event as the oil-based product burns off, according to Wilson. Fire officials stopped water operations in order to avoid an environmental disaster caused by water streams. They are concerned about product runoff to a nearby river but believe it is best to let the product burn off.
"I've never seen anything quite like this. I've seen some grass fires out in the Dakotas but nothing like this," an onlooker said. "We were here a few minutes ago, and maybe just three or four, five minutes now, I've lost track of the timing, there was a very loud explosion, and it really caught everybody's attention, kind of like on Fourth of July when they do those big bangs."
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for parts of the area, according to the Rockton Police Department.
Rockton Fire ordered the mandatory evacuation, and the notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, according to Rockton officials.
Evacuated residents were advised to proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School, but the evacuation site has been moved to Roscoe Middle School, Rockton police said.
Chemtool has no compliance violations in the past three years, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency database.
The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) out of Elk Grove Village is feeding and comforting the evacuees who do not know when they will be able to return home, nor what they will find when they get there.
"I have never seen a blaze that big before and it is just tremendous the number of people out there," said Donna Ceglarek, a Salvation Army volunteer.
Full statement from Salvation Army:
"The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services ("EDS") staff and volunteers are responding to the Chemtool fire in Rockton. EDS is deploying a mobile feeding unit, as well as a field kitchen and rapid response unit to provide meals, snacks, and hydration to first responders.
Salvation Army EDS staff and volunteers will be prepared to provide Emotional and Spiritual Care to first responders and evacuees as requested. EDS is prepared to assist further, and deploy additional personnel and resources as requested."
This is a developing story, please check back for the latest.