chemical plant

Winnebago County surveying health of people near Rockton chemical plant fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Rockton chemical plant explosion causes major fire, smoke

ROCKTON, Ill. -- Health officials are asking people affected by an Illinois chemical plant explosion to share their experiences, including whether they've experienced new or worsening health problems.

The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting the survey about the June 13 Chemtool plant fire in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the Rockford Register Star reported.

RELATED: Class action lawsuit filed against Chemtool, parent company over Illinois chemical plant fire

The fire near Rockton in northern Illinois sent black smoke into the sky for days and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes. No one was injured.

The voluntary survey is available online until July 15.

RELATED: Rockton chemical plant fire likely sparked during insulation replacement, fire chief says

"The goal of the survey is to better understand the impact of the Chemtool fire on the health of the individuals who were in the area," Administrator Sandra Martell said. That includes "first responders, volunteers and if you were passing by in that area.

Martell said the survey is not intended to imply that hazardous materials were identified in the area. She said data will be analyzed and aggregated "to get a complete picture of what the impacts were to our community."

RELATED: Rockton chemical plant had recent, unannounced federal inspection

Survey participants are asked where they were during the fire and how they may have been exposed, such as coming in contact with debris, the air or the water. It also includes questions about effects on pets and livestock.

The featured media is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiswinnebago countyhealthbuilding fireexplosionfirechemical plantsurvey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHEMICAL PLANT
Rockton chemical plant fire likely accidental, fire chief says
Class action lawsuit filed over Rockton chemical plant fire
Rockton residents return to homes after Chemtool fire
Rockton fire contained; evacuation order still in effect
TOP STORIES
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
33 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Waukegan man injured from fireworks accident; airlifted to hospital
Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts plea deal
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Expert shares BBQ recipes with healthy twist
Show More
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Biden sees virus 'independence,' but COVID takes no holiday
Report: Hacking group cripples 1,000 companies in ransomware attack
Our Chicago: Child tax credit payments
Fireworks, festivals roar back to life July Fourth weekend
More TOP STORIES News