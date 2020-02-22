Politics

What's next for Blagojevich? Better Government Association wants to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC 7 Chicago Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity, and this week's segment focused on former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

After spending eight years in prison, Blagojevich is a free man. President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence Tuesday.

RELATED: Rod Blagojevich: Timeline leading up to ex-governor's prison release

John Chase from the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago to discuss Blagojevich's vow to reform the criminal justice system and other plans for his future.

Blagojevich maintains he was wrongfully convicted and has referred to himself as a "political prisoner" since his release. He has also praised Trump for the commutation.

For more articles from the BGA, visit bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprod blagojevichgovernmentgovernorpoliticscorruptionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News