Man charged with strangling, fatally stabbing his quadriplegic father in Englewood: prosecutors

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with strangling and fatally stabbing his quadriplegic father.

Rodney Crowder Jr., 28, had recently started spending nights at his father's apartment in the 6000 block of South Sangamon Street where Crowder Jr.'s uncle, who served as Crowder Sr.'s caretaker, also lived, prosecutors said.

Crowder Jr.'s uncle was awoken Sunday afternoon by a scream coming from the living room where the bed of 48-year-old Crowder Sr. was located, prosecutors said.

Shortly afterward, Crowder Jr. entered the uncle's bedroom and "appeared to be on drugs," prosecutors said. Crowder Jr. left and returned again, got on top of his uncle, pinning him down and repeatedly apologizing to him, prosecutors said.

Crowder Jr.'s grandmother, who lived in a separate unit downstairs, called police.

Officers found Crowder Jr. still pinning his uncle and his father dead, prosecutors said. A knife was located in the living room that appeared to have dried blood on it.

Crowder Sr.'s death was ruled a homicide by strangulation and a stab wound to the neck, prosecutors said. Crowder Jr. was charged with first-degree murder.

Crowder Jr. was hospitalized at the time of his bail hearing Tuesday and did not appear in court. He has no criminal background, prosecutors said.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Crowder Jr.'s bail set at $1 million. A status hearing was set for May 10.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)