Chicago crime: Woman found beaten to death inside Rogers Park home, officials say

CHICAGO -- A woman was beaten to death in Rogers Park on Monday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

A woman was found unresponsive with bruises to her face and body inside a home in the 1700 block of West Estes Avenue, police said.

Police classified the incident as a death investigation, meaning the manner of death hasn't been determined, but autopsy results from the medical examiner categorized it as a homicide.

A man was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

