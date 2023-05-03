WATCH LIVE

Chicago crime: Woman found beaten to death inside Rogers Park home, officials say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 12:26AM
CHICAGO -- A woman was beaten to death in Rogers Park on Monday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

A woman was found unresponsive with bruises to her face and body inside a home in the 1700 block of West Estes Avenue, police said.

Police classified the incident as a death investigation, meaning the manner of death hasn't been determined, but autopsy results from the medical examiner categorized it as a homicide.

A man was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

