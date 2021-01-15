robbery

Series of Rogers Park robberies reported, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents in Rogers Park of a series of robberies reported recently on the North Side.

In each case, a group of five to seven males approached someone and demanded their wallet, Chicago police said in a community alert. The suspects then hit the person in the face and kicked them.

The robberies were reported:

  • At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 1600 block of West Howard Street;

  • At 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 7700 block of North Ashland Avenue;

  • At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue;

  • At 2:35 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1300 block of West Jarvis Avenue; and


  • At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 7200 block of North Greenview Avenue.


    • The suspects were described as between 15 and 20 years old wearing red or black hooded sweatshirts.

    Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

    (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
