Series of Rogers Park robberies reported, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Police are warning residents in Rogers Park of a series of robberies reported recently on the North Side.In each case, a group of five to seven males approached someone and demanded their wallet, Chicago police said in a community alert. The suspects then hit the person in the face and kicked them.The robberies were reported:The suspects were described as between 15 and 20 years old wearing red or black hooded sweatshirts.Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.