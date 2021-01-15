Series of Rogers Park robberies reported, Chicago police say

In each case, a group of five to seven males approached someone and demanded their wallet, Chicago police said in a community alert. The suspects then hit the person in the face and kicked them.
The robberies were reported:
The suspects were described as between 15 and 20 years old wearing red or black hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
