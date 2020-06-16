Bicyclist killed by stray bullet, another hurt in Rogers Park shooting: police

CHICAGO -- A 54-year-old man on a bicycle was killed by stray gunfire early Tuesday in a shooting that wounded another man in Rogers Park.

The bicyclist was riding about 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Marshfield Avenue when shots rang out and he was struck in the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The target of the shooting, a 27-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped nearby, police said. The occupants of the vehicle were speaking with a group of males on the street when someone in the group fired shots, police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the leg and taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the fatality.

Area Three detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

