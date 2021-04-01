Elderly man, 75, stabbed to death by robbers in Rogers Park: police

CHICAGO -- A 75-year-old man died Wednesday after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery in March in Rogers Park.Nanda Bhattarai was confronted by three males about 5:40 p.m. March 19 as he walked in the 1700 block of West Farwell Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.The group demanded money but the Bhattarai, who didn't speak English, continued walking, police said.One of them then stabbed him several times in the abdomen with a sharp object, police said.Bhattarai was taken to St. Francis Hospital initially in good condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner's office.An autopsy released Thursday ruled his death a homicide.The same group of men allegedly approached another man, 51, walking about 2:40 a.m. March 21 in the 7000 block of North Clark Street, police said.The group implied they had a knife and took off with his money, cellphone and jewelry, police said.No one was in custody, according to police.