6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash, Illinois State Police ID 2 victims

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- Two of the four people killed in a crash on Illinois Route 53 in Rolling Meadows Saturday night have been identified by Illinois State Police.A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were also killed in the crash, according to officials.Stacy Harris, 45, and Herlanda Harris, 47, were among those who died in the crash, police said.A 32-year-old man was driving a 2018 Jeep about 11:30 p.m. on Route 53 at Kirchoff Road when he struck the back of a Ford Fiesta that was stopped on the right shoulder, ISP said.The impact caused both cars to veer across all lanes before coming to a stop on the left shoulder, state police said.The driver of the Fiesta, a 45-year-old woman, and her three passengers, a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman, were pronounced dead, according to ISP.The man driving the Jeep was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police added.The identity of the younger victims have not yet been released.Illinois State Police continue to investigate.