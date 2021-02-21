fatal crash

6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash, Illinois State Police ID 2 victims

Stacy Harris, 45, and Herlanda Harris, 47, were among those who died in the crash, according to ISP
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- Two of the four people killed in a crash on Illinois Route 53 in Rolling Meadows Saturday night have been identified by Illinois State Police.

A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were also killed in the crash, according to officials.

Stacy Harris, 45, and Herlanda Harris, 47, were among those who died in the crash, police said.

A 32-year-old man was driving a 2018 Jeep about 11:30 p.m. on Route 53 at Kirchoff Road when he struck the back of a Ford Fiesta that was stopped on the right shoulder, ISP said.

The impact caused both cars to veer across all lanes before coming to a stop on the left shoulder, state police said.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 45-year-old woman, and her three passengers, a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman, were pronounced dead, according to ISP.

The man driving the Jeep was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police added.

The identity of the younger victims have not yet been released.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
