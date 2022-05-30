Teen killed when off-road vehicle rolls over in LaPorte County, Indiana; 4 others hurt

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. -- Police say an off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana.The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids were ejected.The LaPorte County coroner's office said the 14-year-old who died was from Cincinnati, Ohio, and was attending Sacred Heart Apostolic School in Rolling Prairie. His name has not yet been released.The coroner said a cause of death is expected to be released after an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.A 15-year-old passenger was taken to a Chicago trauma center with serious injuries. Three more were treated for minor injuries.