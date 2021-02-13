Quick Tip

Romance scams: How to avoid losing life-saving while looking for love

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some single people may be feeling lonely or vulnerable now with Valentine's Day this month and the pandemic still making it difficult to date.

The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert, as well as the FBI warning people of romance scams.

They said many start from fake profiles on dating apps and websites.

WARNING SIGNS:


  • Fake photos;

  • Suggest to speed up the relationship;

  • Whip up a believable story to get you to send them money.


    • Another red flag is if they always come up with an excuse to not meet in person.

    You can also avoid romance scams by researching profile photos and matching up that information online. For example, do a reverse image search on google to see if that same photo is being used on other platforms and under different names.
