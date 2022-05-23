charity

Together At Peace group helps provide grief support after a loved one dies

Christine Marzullo founded group
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Together At Peace group helps inspire people after a loved one dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Together at Peace invites everyone who has lost a loved one to spend time walking or running 1 mile or more anywhere in the world in memory of loved ones who have passed away.

Christine Marzullo is the founder of "Together At Peace." It is a social movement group. The mission of the group is to help others deal with grief after the death of a family member or friend.

Participants also will raise money for four charities that are registered for the event.

The partnered charities are Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, St. Mary's Grief Support Essentia Health, Life Lessons Scholarship Program and Simply from the Heart.

Anyone who wants to plan a walk has until June 19.

For more information, click here.
