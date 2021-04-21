Community & Events

Suburban mom helps 10K guests at Ronald McDonald House

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban mom is going above and beyond to help other families. She is making Chicago proud.

Jamie Freedlund has helped more than 10,000 house guests at the Ronald McDonald House near Comer Children's Hospital. Her story is remarkable.

She joined ABC7 via Zoom on this National Volunteer Week along with Holly Buckendahl CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana.

For more information, visit https://rmhccni.org.
