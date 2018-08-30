Roof of Far South Side water reclamation plant collapses after explosion; 3 reportedly trapped inside

The roof of a water reclamation district facility on the Far South Side in the Riverdale neighborhood has collapsed after an explosion Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred at a sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant at 430 East 130th Street. Three people are reportedly trapped inside the plant. Firefighters were seen rescuing one person from the building.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District said. One person being transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts. The number and extent of other injuries is not known.

Chopper7HD flew overhead as firefighters searched the rubble as part of a search and rescue operation.

The cause of the explosion is not known.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
