Red Line fire: Roosevelt CTA station rubbish fire halts train service from Garfield to Fullerton

CHICAGO -- A Loop Red Line station filed with smoke Wednesday evening, halting service between the Garfield and Fullerton stations, officials said.

The smoke was caused by a rubbish fire before 5:50 p.m. in the subway near 15th Street and Clark Street, according to the Chicago fire department. Chicago police and firefighters responded to the incident at the Roosevelt stop, and extinguished the fire about 6:10 p.m.

About 6:30 p.m., firefighters were working to evacuate one Red Line train near 23rd Street.

There was moderate smoke in the Loop station but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Shuttle buses are available to ferry commuters between the Garfield and Fullerton stations, the CTA said.

Service was initially suspended between Fullerton and Sox-35th, but later expanded to the Garfield station for reasons that were not immediately clear.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopfirecta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 238 COVID-19 deaths, shattering May record
Wallaroo on the loose in Peru leads police on wild chase
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr.
George Papadopoulos 'would be honored' to accept potential presidential pardon:
Teen girl describes surviving dog attack in Englewood
Show More
Can businesses force workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
4 plead not guilty in ComEd bribery probe, pressure mounts for Madigan to step aside
Provident Hospital nurses worry budget cuts could cost lives
Top Democrats back new bipartisan stimulus bill
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold
More TOP STORIES News