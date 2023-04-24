WATCH LIVE

Shooter in custody after reported shooting at Rose State College near Oklahoma City

Monday, April 24, 2023 6:05PM
A suspected shooter is in custody after an "active shooter situation" was reported on the campus of Rose State University near Oklahoma City, the university said Monday.

The university said in a statement at 1:50 p.m. local time "the shooter is in custody and police are on scene."

The university said to continue to "shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials" in the tweet.

The FBI has been advised by on-scene police that this was an isolated incident and not an active shooter event, despite how the college has categorized it, ABC News sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

