Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed on Roseland sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in Roseland.

The man, 38, was discovered unresponsive laying on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 112th Street about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and abdomen, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)