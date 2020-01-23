Mission of Beacon Light Ministries Church, food pantry in Roseland continues despite building being destroyed by fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side community is working quickly to rebuild a church after a devastating fire.The food pantry inside that church was destroyed and there's an effort to make sure meals aren't missed.The once vibrant Beacon Light Ministries Church in the Roseland neighborhood is being torn down. On Monday, it went up in flames and the pantry at the back of the building was destroyed, along with everything in it.But soon after it burned, Reverend Jesse Jackson reached out to the congregation's bishop launching a relief drive to help keep the mission going."This means the world to me and for them to show this kind of love you know some times when you've been giving for so long,and no one gives back and when someone finally gives, you're just stuck, you don't know what to say but thank you, " said Bishop Jerome Powell.Jackson acknowledges that the church at 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue has been a resource for 75 families since 2004 and a helping hand for the area's economically challenged, feeding people on Sunday and giving out clothes."Ministries is a beacon of light and hope and we want to keep that light burning and keep hope alive," Rev. Jackson said.Thursday, a truck is parked outside the church for people to donate non-perishable goods, clothing and toiletriesFriday, it will be parked outside of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters at 930 East 50th Street."The mission won't stop," Bishop Powell said. "It's just a building that needs to be replaced so we're asking all that can help, we got a gofundme page and we would love everyone to help and donate."While congregation members watch the church come down through tears, they say there's hope to rebuild."There'a never gonna be a lack of hope," said church member Constance Lee. "I believe in god and i believe that god does what he has to do for whatever reason he has to do it."The bishop says he will be out here on Sunday morning no matter what passing out food and clothes on the street. He hopes to have some tables set up inside a nearby business.