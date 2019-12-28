Fire tears through Roseland home on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO -- A fire Saturday morning in a Roseland home on Chicago's South Side caused serious damage.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of 112th and State streets for a reported structure fire. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, and no one was injured, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began or how much the damage was estimated to cost.

Smoke was still rising from the building later Saturday morning, as investigators walked around the home. Wood fragments also appeared to be spread across the roof and yard.
