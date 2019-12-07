11-month-old boy from Roseland dies of head trauma from alleged child abuse

CHICAGO -- Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of an 11-month-old boy from Roseland on the South Side.D'Siyah Thomas died Tuesday morning at La Rabida Children's Hospital due to complications from inflicted head trauma, according to autopsy results from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.Chicago police said the child initially suffered head trauma months earlier.Officers responded to a call about 4 a.m. April 17 to Comer Children's Hospital for alleged physical abuse of a 3-month-old infant, and met a witness at the hospital who told investigators the infant suffered head trauma before being taken to the hospital by paramedics, authorities said.The Department of Children and Family Services opened an investigation after the abuse allegations in April, and removed Thomas' two siblings from their home the same month, according to department spokesman Jassen Strokosch.DCFS found evidence of child abuse in July, Strokosch said. An additional abuse allegation was added to the investigation after Thomas' death.DCFS had no contact with the family prior to the April incident, Strokosch said.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.