Double shooting in Roseland leaves woman dead, man hurt

CHICAGO -- A man and woman were shot Friday in Roseland on the South Side, fatally wounding the woman.

The pair were in a vehicle about 12:10 a.m. when a male in a gray SUV pulled up next to them in the 11100-block of South Michigan Avenue and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 26, was a passenger and was shot in the head, police said. She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The man in the driver's seat, 28, was grazed on the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

A third person in the vehicle, who was unharmed, told detectives that the 28-year-old had gotten into an argument with two people at a gas station near 111th and State streets, police said. The gray SUV followed the victims' vehicle from the gas station and started shooting soon after.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
