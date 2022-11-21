Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boys ID'd as victims in Roseland double murder

A 13-year-old boy has been ID'd as one of two people killed in a Roseland, Chicago shooting on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO -- The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boys as Michael Hence and Quentin Branch. They were found just before 7 a.m. last Thursday in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other boy was struck in his neck and chest and taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

