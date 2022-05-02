Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck near Allstate Arena, Rosemont police say

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck near Allstate Arena Monday afternoon.Rosemont police said a dump truck and motorcycle collided in the intersection of Touhy and Mannheim Road.Police said the motorcycle driver, a man in his 30s, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died. His name has not yet been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours.