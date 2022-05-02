traffic fatalities

Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck near Allstate Arena, Rosemont police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in Rosemont crash involving dump truck

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a dump truck near Allstate Arena Monday afternoon.

Rosemont police said a dump truck and motorcycle collided in the intersection of Touhy and Mannheim Road.

SEE ALSO | Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash identified as father of 2

Police said the motorcycle driver, a man in his 30s, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficrosemonttraffic fatalitiesmotorcycle accidentmotorcycles
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
Father of 2 killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Man dead after freight train hits truck in Wilmington: officials
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect arrested in basement of Northwestern med school
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
Surveillance video shows brazen car thefts from suburban dealerships
'They are safe': Mayor tries to reassure amid downtown safety concerns
Teen killed during argument at Streeterville hotel: Chicago police
Person of interest ID'd in Tinley Park teen's homicide, police say
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society offering $25 adoption fees
Show More
Helene Gayle leaves Chicago Community Trust for Spelman College
Woman killed in River North shooting during confrontation: family
WWII soldier from Chicago buried more than 70 years after his death
Nicole Lee 'couldn't have imagined' historic Chicago City Council post
32 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News