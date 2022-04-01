Rosemont mall shooting suspect charged with murder, police say

Police said Jose G. Matias, 18, of Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharged of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Matias had been arrested as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
WATCH | Witnesses describe running for cover as shots fired inside mall
Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted between the gunman and Joel Valdes, 20, who was shot at the mall and died at the hospital.
Claudia Miller Negron can't make sense of her grandson's murder. The man, who she called JoJo, felt more like her son.
"He was with someone else. They were walking around, I guess shopping, and these people, whoever they were, I don't know because I don't recognize them as being a friend or anything, they were following them" she said. "They were leaving, and they confronted him and asked about a gang affiliation. He wasn't in a gang."
A 15-year-old girl, discovered inside a bathroom near the food court, was also shot in the wrist, police said. Her condition has since stabilized. Police said she was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the conflict between Matias and Valdes.
RELATED: Oak Brook mall shooting: 2 Chicago men charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
Rosemont police said the shooter got away in a maroon 2008 Hyundai with others inside.
One firearm was recovered from the scene and is being processed as evidence, police said.
The sound of gunfire sent hundreds of shoppers scrambling for cover until police escorted patrons and employees store by store.
Investigators maintain the shooting was an isolated incident sparked by a fight between the alleged gunman and Valdes.
"His friends loved him. He was so lovable, he had a good heart," Negron said. "JoJo was always there for us."
The video in the player above is from a previous report.