Rosemont mall shooting: Nationwide arrest warrant issued for alleged gunman

Fashion Outlets of Chicago shoppers and employees describe running for cover after someone opened fire inside the Rosemont outlet mall.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Rosemont police have identified the gunman in Friday's deadly shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.Investigators said a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Jose G. Matias, 18, of Chicago.Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted between the gunman and Joel Valdes, 20, who was shot at the mall and died at the hospital.A 15-year-old girl, discovered inside a bathroom near the food court, was also shot in the wrist, police said. Her condition has since stabilized.Rosemont police said the shooter got away in a maroon Honda with others inside.One firearm was recovered from the scene and is being processed as evidence, police said.