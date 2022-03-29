deadly shooting

Rosemont mall shooting: Nationwide arrest warrant issued for alleged gunman

Jose G. Matias, 18, identified as gunman in fatal shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police locate person of interest in fatal Rosemont mall shooting

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Rosemont police have identified the gunman in Friday's deadly shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

Investigators said a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Jose G. Matias, 18, of Chicago.

WATCH | Witnesses describe running for cover as shots fired inside mall
Fashion Outlets of Chicago shoppers and employees describe running for cover after someone opened fire inside the Rosemont outlet mall.


Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted between the gunman and Joel Valdes, 20, who was shot at the mall and died at the hospital.

A 15-year-old girl, discovered inside a bathroom near the food court, was also shot in the wrist, police said. Her condition has since stabilized.

Rosemont police said the shooter got away in a maroon Honda with others inside.

One firearm was recovered from the scene and is being processed as evidence, police said.

