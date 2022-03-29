Rosemont mall shooting: Nationwide arrest warrant issued for alleged gunman

Investigators said a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Jose G. Matias, 18, of Chicago.
WATCH | Witnesses describe running for cover as shots fired inside mall
Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted between the gunman and Joel Valdes, 20, who was shot at the mall and died at the hospital.
A 15-year-old girl, discovered inside a bathroom near the food court, was also shot in the wrist, police said. Her condition has since stabilized.
Rosemont police said the shooter got away in a maroon Honda with others inside.
One firearm was recovered from the scene and is being processed as evidence, police said.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.