Boy who allegedly pointed replica gun at Round Lake Beach cop charged with aggravated assault

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. -- Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a minor who allegedly pointed a replica gun at a Round Lake Beach police officer, who fired at the juvenile but missed.The minor, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm to police, aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct.Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 6 p.m. last Wednesday after someone called police and said the juvenile was pointing a gun at him, according to Deputy Police Chief Wayne Wilde Jr.The officers confronted the juvenile, "who turned and pointed the firearm at them. One officer drew, then discharged his firearm at the juvenile, but the bullet did not strike the youth," Wilde said in a statement.Police determined the gun was a replica firearm that looked "exactly like a handgun," he said. The juvenile was taken into custody and was brought to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation.He was released to his parents later that night and remains in their custody, police said.