guns

Boy who allegedly pointed replica gun at Round Lake Beach cop charged with aggravated assault

EMBED <>More Videos

Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. -- Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a minor who allegedly pointed a replica gun at a Round Lake Beach police officer, who fired at the juvenile but missed.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report


The minor, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm to police, aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 6 p.m. last Wednesday after someone called police and said the juvenile was pointing a gun at him, according to Deputy Police Chief Wayne Wilde Jr.

The officers confronted the juvenile, "who turned and pointed the firearm at them. One officer drew, then discharged his firearm at the juvenile, but the bullet did not strike the youth," Wilde said in a statement.

RELATED: Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun


Police determined the gun was a replica firearm that looked "exactly like a handgun," he said. The juvenile was taken into custody and was brought to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation.

He was released to his parents later that night and remains in their custody, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
round lake beachpolice shootingguns
GUNS
Gun used in killing tied to soldiers accused of trafficking weapons
Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun
Indiana governor signs no-permit gun bill
IN gov. vetoes transgender girls sports ban, signs no-permit gun bill
TOP STORIES
Alleged gunman in Rosemont mall shooting ID'd
Man hopped Midway Airport fence, climbed on wing of private jet: CPD
Father, 47, killed in alleged Wrigleyville robbery, shooting
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Milwaukee Summerfest 2022 lineup announced
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Rally honoring dead Black trans women turns into chaotic scene
Show More
'King James' is tale of male bonding, sports at Steppenwolf Theatre
BA.2 poised to become dominant COVID strain in Chicago
Russian cyber attacks targeting US elections, infrastructure: FBI
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Plane full of donations leaves Aurora for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
More TOP STORIES News