Round Lake Beach police release video of arrest of man who later died; family alleges officers used excessive force

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- Round Lake Beach police have released videos involving the arrest of a man who later died, and whose family is accusing officers of using excessive force.Police said they were called to a Thornton's Gas twice the night of June 10 by the clerk, who said Abel Rosiles, Jr. was threatening him.Police say he was combative and resisted arrest, and they noticed he was choking when they took him into custody."They tried to perform the Heimlich maneuver on him. Several times. A couple of officers tried it," said Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera. "Eventually when rescue got there they were able to reach deep into his throat. I'm not saying on the edge, I'm saying deep into his throat and pull out that baggie."Police said the bag field-tested positive for cocaine.Rosiles' family and friends believe officers caused his injuries by using excessive force as they attempted to restrain him.Rosiles' attorney Frank Avila disputed the police narrative and pointed to a cell phone video he showed reporters, but would not publicly release. The video shows officers restraining Rosiles and a friend in a way Avila said is evidence of wrongdoing.On the police videos released Friday, you can see Rosiles struggling with officers, and police say on the video that he appears to be going in and out of consciousness.Rosiles' family had no comment on videos by the Round Lake Beach Police Department Friday.Pastor Julie Contreras of Lincoln United Methodist Church who is advocating for the family said,"The family of Abel Rosiles Jr. have requested a second autopsy analysis. The family is currently speaking with Dr. Michael M Baden Forensic Pathologist who was the chief medical examiner of the City of New York."Rosiles died after a week in intensive care. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.