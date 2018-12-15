Round Lake woman, who miscarried after being shot, dies

Alvin Quinn

The pregnant woman who lost her baby after being shot in the head in Round Lake has died, according to officials.Police said the woman was pronounced dead just after noon Saturday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.The woman, who is in her 20s, was shot Tuesday. Police were called to a home in the 600-block of West Nippersink Road around 2 p.m. where officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head.Police announced charges against Alvin L. Quinn, 30, of Zion Wednesday afternoon. Police said Quinn used to live at the residence where the shooting occurred and is married to the victim. Police said the couple drove to the home on Nippersink Road to retrieve property they left behind after moving.When they arrived, police said Quinn - who was armed with a gun - got into an argument with someone inside the residence. During the argument, police said Quinn pulled out his gun and there was a struggle over the firearm. Police said the gun went off during the struggle and struck Quinn's wife in the head.Quinn is charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter of a Child and one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Police said additional charges are likely following the woman's death.