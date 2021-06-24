Politics

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York state

Giuliani suspended from practicing law in NY

NEW YORK -- An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee said in its motion to suspend Giuliani's license that there was "uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the committee wrote. "The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

The ruling, signed Thursday, will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer.

A message seeking comment about the ruling was sent Thursday to Giuliani and his lawyer.

Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump's lies after the 2020 election, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Biden and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

The lies around the 2020 election helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a shocking effort to stop the certification of President Biden's victory. And since that time, Republicans have used that lie to push stricter voting laws nationwide.
