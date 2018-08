A Des Plaines teen mom and her 18-month-old son are missing, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Katherine Lujano, 17, and her son, Eric Manriquez, were last seen on March 2, authorities said. Officials said Lujano left a note that said she was running away.Authorities said Lujano is 4'11", 160 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair and a pierced nose.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's Police.