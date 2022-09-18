Running 4 Heroes: Teen runs 5K to raise money for 1st responders hurt, killed in line of duty

A teen boy participated in a DuPage County 5K run to raise money for police officers and other first responders hurt and killed in the line of duty.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Fallen heroes were honored one step at a time on Sunday.

At just 13 years old, Zechariah Cartledge is on a mission to support first responders killed or hurt in the line of duty. Each mile he ran was meant to pay tribute.

"Even though it's just a mile to me, it's really helping out lots of people in the communities that I'm running for," Zechariah said.

Zechariah said he realized his passion for law enforcement and the work they do when he was 9 years old, so he launched the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes.

He lives in Florida, but finds different 5K events, like one in DuPage County on Sunday, to honor law enforcement and raise money for families of fallen heroes.

"When I get to meet the families and first responders, that's when it continues to go through my head that it means a lot to these people," Zechariah said.

Sunday's event added to the 1,300 miles Zecheriah has already run over the last three years. That support is something officers said they're in awe of, because his efforts have already helped raise more than $500,000 for first responders nationwide.

"It almost brings a tear to my eye. It just makes us realize that there are people still out there that really like the police and law enforcement... We appreciate it," said DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. "Zechariah is one of those conduits. He's one of those conduits that bridges that gap between the police and our youth."

That support was on display Sunday with more than 300 other people joining Zechariah for the run.

"I have law enforcement in my family, and just the way these men and women come every single day and support us, I want to support them too," said Gabby Nichol, a runner.

Zechariah said he plans to take on more events like Sunday's across the country in October.

He's hoping to set a positive example for other young people to make a difference in whatever way they can.

"I also love doing this because I can inspire other kids my age," Zechariah said.