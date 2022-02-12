Russia invasion fears loom over Chicago's Ukrainian population

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The U.S. is warning that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment.More U.S. troops are being deployed to Poland as Russia intensifies its military presence near Ukraine. The White House is urging all Americans in Ukraine to leave within the next 24 to 48 hours.A high-stakes phone call is scheduled for Saturday between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Ukraine's rich culture and national pride is well displayed in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood, where thoughts are now increasingly occupied by escalating international tension around their homeland."I am worried about war," said Maria Klimchak, curator of the Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago.Russian troops continue to amass along Ukraine's borders stoking fears of an all-out invasion. Klimchak calls her family there daily."They said everything is ok, don't worry," she said. "I am worried. I am worried like every second because I am always thinking, what will my 84-year-old mom do?... It's not only mom, but all my family still live there. It's my history there."It's that history that Ukrainian Americans say has them uniquely prepared to endure this kind of pressure."This is not anything new for us," said Myron Lewyckyj, owner of Tryzub Ukrainian Kitchen. "We've been fighting Russian invasions for hundreds of years.""I think in Chicago, people are not as tense about it. They're not living there," said Lydia Tkaczuk, president of the Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago. "On the other hand, now when they look at what's happening in Ukraine, they are extremely concerned. Perhaps more so than people in Ukraine because they live with this fear continually."Half a world away, Ukrainian descendants feel a calling to translate an urgent international message."The real focus is not fear," Lewyckj said. "It's more, how do we get the message to the rest of America that Ukraine deserves America's support and American's help?"About 200,000 Ukrainian Americans live here in Chicago. With the embassy in Ukraine's capital essentially closed, people here say getting family members visas to come to the states isn't really an option right now.