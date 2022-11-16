Chicago's Polish community reacts after deadly missiles cross into Poland, killing 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Polish citizens are dead after what Poland's Law and Justice Ministry calls an "explosion," though the source is still unknown.

The blast in the tiny rural town of Przewodow that sits just on the Poland's border with Ukraine instantly triggered international alarm about the possibility of a Russian missile landing on NATO territory.

The Chicago area is home to the largest Polish population outside of Warsaw and the news of a deadly explosion near the Polish-Ukrainian border ricocheted quickly.

"It's so fresh and we haven't had an opportunity even to reflect on this whole issue, but I'm certain the folks that have heard about it are thinking about this right now and thinking, 'What's the next step? What's going to happen?'" said Frank Spula, president of Polish American Congress & Polish National Alliance. "I think I we have to wait and see. Gather intelligence, gather the facts before any comments are made."

Newly re-elected Senator Tammy Duckworth, who is also a combat veteran, urged similar patience, saying "my focus is on ensuring we know all the facts and that our nation does everything we can to immediately coordinate with Poland to determine how we can support our NATO ally."

