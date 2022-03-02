ukraine

Ukrainians in Chicago fear for families, but believe Ukraine will win: 'They fight with their heart'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Ukrainians fear for families, but believe Ukraine will win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One week ago, Violetta Radchenko was on the phone with her mother, who woke up to the first Russian bombs blasting Ukraine outside of Kyiv.

Now, her family is still alive, but she doesn't know for how long. She has been gathering supplies to send them. Her neighborhood in Bila Tserkva, south of the capital, has been bombed and brutalized.

SEE ALSO | Ukraine-born Chicago woman stranded in Poland after invasion as Chicagoans gather supplies to send

"We live right now in new reality," said Radchenko. "Army shoots innocent people, peaceful people, houses, daycares, schools. Everyone is under attack."

Signs of support can be seen from the streets of Ukrainian Village, where Olena Balaban has been waiting for word from her stepdaughter, who is trying to leave Kyiv with her 6-year-old son.

"I just can't believe in the 21st century anything can happen like that," Balaban said. "It took her two days to get on a train. People are panicking. People are crying. She's like, desperate... They're trying to figure out a way to bring them here to Chicago."

RELATED | Chicago Ukraine protests: Truck caravan, archdiocese, Pritzker and Lightfoot seek to show solidarity

One week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the fear and pain have been palpable in Ukrainian Village. People have been wondering whether their loved ones will be alive the next day. But with that pain is a sense of perseverance and pride that Ukrainians will prevail in this fight.

"We're trying to hold on and we know that we're gonna win that battle," Balaban said.

Radchenko said Ukrainians fight with their hearts.

"Those guys, they fight with their heart," Radchenko said. "And I want whole world to know that they're going to defend our country. They gonna fight. We gonna fight. Peaceful people are going to fight. And we are ready."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoukrainian villagevladimir putinrussiawarukraineu.s. & worldpolitics
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
As non-Ukrainians also flee war, some report mistreatment
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
'It's amazing': Ukrainians fleeing war reunite with loved ones in US
TOP STORIES
Mike Madigan indicted on corruption charges
Arrest made in NW Side hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
IL reports 1,640 new COVID cases, 45 deaths
Ex-cop on trial says he did nothing wrong during Breonna Taylor raid
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Show More
CEO says CPS moving toward mask-optional policy
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
2 men beaten, robbed on Red Line in River North: CPD
2 shot, 1 fatally on West Side, police say
No bail for man charged in fatal northwest suburban road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News