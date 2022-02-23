Lawyer, missionary share current, historical perspectives as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11590212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Biden unveiled new sanctions on Russia while pledging military supplies and might, but no direct U.S. military muscle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The crisis in Ukraine is hitting very close to home for two men with long-time personal connections to that nation.One who helped launch its independence more than three decades ago, and another who has been serving as a missionary there for nearly as long.Each critical turn of events in Ukraine is writing a history that a Chicago area executive is watching with particular interest."I think the world is, certainly Europe is, at a pivotal moment," John Hewko said. "We're on the brink of unprecedented events."Hewko was a lawyer who worked in Moscow and Ukraine 30 years ago. He advised the Ukrainian parliament after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991."And I just remember the euphoria of, you know, the dream of sort of my parents, my grandparents, my great grandparents, having an independent Ukraine," Hewko said.Hewko still has many relatives and friends in Ukraine. He worries about their safety, and Putin's intentions."He's[Putin] got the long game here if he wants Ukraine back, either as part of Russia, or as far as a puppet state that he can that he can control along the lines of, of Belarus," Hewko said.Pastor Heero Hacquebord is serving as a missionary in Lviv, in western Ukraine. He and his Ukrainian wife helping lead a church there. Hacquebord's home church, Bethel Presbyterian in Wheaton, sent him there nearly 25 years ago."Ukraine is not a perfect democracy, it's still changing. It's still growing," Hacquebord said. "I've seen so much good change in this country over the years as this country has moved closer to the west."And that is what makes Ukraine such a threat to Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian people, Hacquebord says, will stand up against Russian aggression."The Ukrainian army has gotten a lot stronger, it's much stronger than it was eight years ago and it will resist," Hacquebord said. "People will fight."The two men are deeply concerned about Ukraine's independence."And now to see all that being put in danger, for me personally, at an emotional level, is, is, is very difficult," Hewko said. "And the thought of more lives being lost. For what, for what?"Hacquebord is hoping he and his family can safely keep serving."My inclination is to stay here as long as long as I can so that I can help take care of the people who are here," Hacquebord said.But the reality of the crisis in Ukraine is that it may force Hacquebord and many others to flee a country that they love.