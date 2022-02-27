Illinois man living in Kyiv flees to Poland, hopes to reunite with Ukrainian wife

POLAND (WLS) -- A man from southern Illinois who now lives in Kyiv with his Ukrainian wife has been able to evacuate to Poland."Thursday night, I heard bombing, shelling all night," said Ryan Baird. "I wasn't necessarily scared for myself, but it was just sadness for what was happening and for my friends who maybe couldn't get out."Baird was able to hire a car and his wife was able to get one train ticket. They are hoping to reunite soon in Poland.Baird is from Elsah, Illinois, which is near East St. Louis.