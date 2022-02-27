ukraine

Illinois man living in Kyiv flees to Poland, hopes to reunite with Ukrainian wife

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois man living in Ukraine flees, hopes to reunite with wife

POLAND (WLS) -- A man from southern Illinois who now lives in Kyiv with his Ukrainian wife has been able to evacuate to Poland.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Ukraine protests: Truck caravan, archdiocese, Pritzker and Lightfoot seek to show solidarity

"Thursday night, I heard bombing, shelling all night," said Ryan Baird. "I wasn't necessarily scared for myself, but it was just sadness for what was happening and for my friends who maybe couldn't get out."

Baird was able to hire a car and his wife was able to get one train ticket. They are hoping to reunite soon in Poland.

Baird is from Elsah, Illinois, which is near East St. Louis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisvladimir putinrussiawarukraineu.s. & worldrefugees
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Lightfoot, Pritzker join protests, rally in support of Ukraine
Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to match donations for Ukrainian refugees
TOP STORIES
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Our Chicago: Building Black
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
What is SWIFT? Why US, allies are targeting Russian banks
Pancake breakfast raises money for bulletproof CPD vests
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to match donations for Ukrainian refugees
Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?
Show More
How NATO factors into the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Who is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Mostly chilly, clear
More TOP STORIES News