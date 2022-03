Suburban 10-year-old uses artwork, NFTs to raise money for Ukrainian children

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- People have been looking for ways to help those in Ukraine and one suburban Chicago girl came up with a creative and heartfelt idea.Rebecca LesStrang, 10 years old, is from Oak Park. She has been creating artwork and NFTs, which are a type of online artwork, to raise money for relief efforts.Rebecca and her dad have been working on this fundraiser and said all the proceeds will go toward efforts to support children in Ukraine.They said they're hoping to raise $1,000. The artwork and NFTs can be found here.