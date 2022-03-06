fundraiser

Suburban 10-year-old uses artwork, NFTs to raise money for Ukrainian children

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- People have been looking for ways to help those in Ukraine and one suburban Chicago girl came up with a creative and heartfelt idea.

SEE ALSO | How booking an Airbnb in Ukraine can help those affected by Russian invasion

Rebecca LesStrang, 10 years old, is from Oak Park. She has been creating artwork and NFTs, which are a type of online artwork, to raise money for relief efforts.

Rebecca and her dad have been working on this fundraiser and said all the proceeds will go toward efforts to support children in Ukraine.

RELATED | How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks

They said they're hoping to raise $1,000. The artwork and NFTs can be found here.
