ukraine

Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter

Starlink markets itself as 'ideally suited' for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.
EMBED <>More Videos

Elon Musk Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Elon Musk says his SpaceX company's Starlink satellite internet service is now "active" in Ukraine.

The tech billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine's minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to "colonize Mars," Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations.



In his response Saturday, Musk said: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."



Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as "ideally suited" for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates
EMBED More News Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis (1 of 25)

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Chantee Lans has the latest developments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyelon muskinternetrussiawarukraineu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Russian, Ukraine war: Truck caravan, archdiocese show support in city
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
TOP STORIES
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert
Fire truck swerves to avoid car, crashes into building: VIDEO
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Ways to reboot New Year's resolutions
War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine
Happening now: Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
CPD officers injured in North Lawndale crash
Show More
Russian, Ukraine war: Truck caravan, archdiocese show support in city
COVID IL: Chicago vaccine bus to give shots before restrictions lift
Chicago teen dance group makes signs, flags for pro-Ukraine rally
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sunshine Sunday
Surfers rush to rescue elderly man swept away by heavy current: WATCH
More TOP STORIES News