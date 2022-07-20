ukraine

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses members of Congress

Warning: This address may include graphic images.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, have met again, this time at the White House.

Their meeting Tuesday was a follow-up after they first met in eastern Europe on Mother's Day. President Joe Biden joined his wife to help welcome Zelenska and give her a bouquet of flowers.

Zelenska is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.

She accepted a human rights award on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she addressed members of Congress at the Capitol. She also had meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

