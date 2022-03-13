ukraine

'They want liberty': Chicago area Ukrainian-Americans pray for war in Ukraine to end

By
Russia-Ukraine Crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of Ukrainian Americans and supporters came out Saturday night to not only pray for their native country, but for some, their own family members caught in a conflict a half-world away.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Singing in their native tongue, parishioners bowed their heads at St. Nicholas Catholic Cathedral as they prayed for those who are fighting to defend Ukraine, as well as for those who lost loved ones in the war.

"They're people! They want to be free! They want liberty," said George Matwyshyn, a Ukrainian-American parishioner.

"You feel helpless but being this far away, we do what we can," said fellow parishioner Danylo.

RELATED: Russia strikes near Kyiv; mosque sheltering more than 80 people, including children, reportedly hit

"Every day gets harder and harder when we see just the inhumane things that are happening." added parishioner Chrystya Wereszczak.

For some, the images coming from an ocean away hit close to home.

"My grandparents and all of my family, besides my parents, are all in Ukraine," said parishioner Sophia Shimanska.

ALSO SEE: As millions of women, children flee Ukraine, human traffickers target most vulnerable refugees

As some parishioners' own family members are surviving through that very chaos, some are defending Ukraine from Russia's relentless attacks.

"Do not stop fighting until the battle is won! We are with you in spirit," said Iwan Skomoroch. "God bless you, soldiers!"

RELATED: Ukraine refugees leave homes behind, but not their pets: 'I have to take responsibility'

Many coming together in the face of war are joining a resounding cry heard across the world to see this Russia-Ukraine conflict come to an end.

"We know that United in prayer, under God, that there will be victory," Wereszczaksaid.

According to the United Nations, about 550 civilians have been killed since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. About a thousand people were hurt, however, that number is believed to be considerably higher. Of those killed, more than two dozen were children.
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoukrainian villagerussiawarukraineu.s. & world
